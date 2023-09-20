Mr Gatti's Opens Unit in Fort Worth, Texas

Mr Gatti's Pizza, the beloved pizza restaurant chain, announces the opening of its new location in Fort Worth, bringing the convenience of take-out and delivery services for Mr Gatti's popular pizza, pizza rolls, and signature ranch dressing to local residents.

Franchise owner Kirk Jefferies is no stranger to managing restaurants, as he owns and operates other franchises including Jason’s Deli and Chicken Express. This location marks the first of many Mr Gatti’s locations planned to open under his ownership.

“When people talk about Mr Gatti's Pizza, you can see a spark in their eyes. We love being able to bring that "excitement" and combine it with our passion for pizza,” says Jefferies. “Mr Gatti's Pizza has been satisfying cravings for over 50 years. It truly is an honor to be a part of this legacy brand that people cherish.”