Mr Gatti's Pizza Chooses BizCom Associates to Handle PR and Marketing

BizCom Associates today announced that Mr Gatti’s Pizza has selected the Dallas-Fort Worth-based PR and marketing communications agency to handle PR and marketing communications for the iconic pizza franchise.

BizCom, which provided similar services for the national pizza chain in the past, will support the growth of both Mr Gatti’s Pizza brand and its franchise network of 130+ restaurants open and in development.

With over 50 years of operations, Mr Gatti’s Pizza has been satisfying pizza cravings since the founder, James Eure, opened “The Pizza Place” in September 1964 in Stephenville, Texas. Later, in 1969, he moved to Austin and opened the first “Mr Gatti’s Pizza” as a tribute to his wife’s maiden name.

The brand has enjoyed strong growth adding at least two dozen franchises in each of the past three years and systemwide sales are substantially ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

“Mr Gatti’s has a rich history and it is an honor to have the opportunity to once again help the organization share its story with audiences across the nation,” says BizCom co-founder and COO Monica Feid. “The network’s success from the past few years speaks for itself, and there is still tremendous growth as new restaurants expand into additional cities and states. Our goal is to generate brand awareness to attract new customers and franchise prospects while enhancing loyalty among current customers and franchisees.”