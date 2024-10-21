At the 2024 Mr Gatti’s Pizza convention, held October 14-16 in Fort Worth, TX, Ricky Shetler, franchisee of the Lake Charles, LA Mr Gatti’s Pizza , was awarded the food company’s highest accolade: the esteemed Brand Icon Award. Shetler, who has been with the Mr Gatti’s Pizza for over 40 years and currently serves as president of the Franchise Advisory Council, received this honor, which has only been awarded three times in the Mr Gatti’s ’s history.

“Being recognized by a brand that has so many outstanding franchisees is such an honor,” said Shetler.

Jim Phillips, CEO of Mr Gatti’s Pizza, praised Shetler’s dedication, saying, “No one embodies the definition of a ‘brand icon’ more than Ricky Shetler. Ricky’s tireless dedication to his neighbors in Lake Charles while maintaining the highest standards in food quality and service is an inspiration to all of us at Mr Gatti’s Pizza.

Shetler rebuilt his Lake Charles location in 2021 after hurricanes Laura and Delta caused major damage. Phillips added, “Ricky could have walked away after the hurricanes, but his passion for the brand and love for Lake Charles ensured he would rebuild, and his new facility is thriving.”