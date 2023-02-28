Mr Gatti's Pizza Kicks Off Fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Mr Gatti's Pizza, known for its beloved all-you-care-to-eat pizza buffet and signature game rooms, kicks off its highly anticipated annual fundraiser on March 1 in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Throughout the month of March, customers visiting any of the 45 participating Mr Gatti's locations have an opportunity to make a big difference with just a small amount of change. By rounding up their order total, customers can donate 50 cents to St. Jude. Mr Gatti’s is committed to supporting this cause by matching the total donation amount, up to a maximum of $10,000.

“We are proud to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, an organization that does such incredible work in the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases,” says Travis Smith, vice president of marketing at Mr Gatti’s Pizza. “Our annual fundraiser is an opportunity for us to rally our community and make a positive impact in the lives of children and families who need it most. We are honored to play a small role in this important cause and look forward to making a difference together with our customers.”

Mr Gatti's has had a meaningful partnership with St. Jude for over a decade. Over the years, they have contributed to support the hospital's tireless efforts in the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Continued support helps fuel St. Jude's ambitious $11.5 billion, six-year strategic plan, which includes tripling its global investment to reach more than 400,000 kids with cancer around the world each year.

“St. Jude has a very special place in my heart because they provided support to my family when we needed it the most,” says Bryant Gielsen, a Mr Gatti’s multi-unit franchise owner in Louisiana. “As a business owner in this community, we make it a priority to support St. Jude and raise as much money as possible for their important work. I am grateful for the generosity of our customers, as without them, we would not be able to make the same level of impact.”

St. Jude is a world-renowned research institution that treats children from all over the world at no cost to their families. Their groundbreaking research and lifesaving treatments have helped to push the childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80% since it opened more than 50 years ago.