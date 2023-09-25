Mr Gatti's Pizza Opens in Dadeville, Alabama

Mr Gatti's Pizza, the beloved pizza restaurant chain, announced the opening of its newest location in Dadeville, Alabama. The family entertainment center, located at 191 E. South St., offers an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet, salad bar, entertainment space, games and more.

Franchise owners Mark Weeks and Kurt Hayley, who have cherished the Mr Gatti's Pizza brand since childhood, are spearheading this new expansion.

“Growing up in Dadeville, I enjoyed visiting Lake Martin, exploring downtown and attending Dadeville High School. This community left a lasting, positive impression on me, and I want to return the favor,” Hayley says. “I can't think of a better way to express my gratitude than by bringing back Mr Gatti's iconic pizza, pasta and salad to my hometown.”

The Dadeville debut follows closely behind the duo’s recent opening of Mr Gatti’s Pizza in Opelika, Alabama, which features a modern, bar-charmed ambiance perfect for laid-back gatherings and date nights.

“For both residents and visitors of Dadeville, this is more than just the opening of another restaurant. It's the beginning of new family traditions, where the flavors of iconic pizzas meet the laughter of families enjoying quality time together,” says Jim Phillips, CEO at Mr Gatti’s Pizza. “Weeks and Hayley, deeply rooted in the community, are the very essence of our brand. There's no one better suited to bring this new location to life."