Beloved pizza and entertainment brand Mr Gatti’s Pizza is celebrating the opening of its Big Spring, Texas, location with a grand opening event on Nov. 1 at 400 Nolan St. The new location will feature not just Mr Gatti’s signature pizza, but a full Family Entertainment Center experience complete with games and bumper cars—all designed to bring families together in a fun, welcoming space.

The new Mr Gatti’s marks the second location for Amanda and Brint Ryan, who recently acquired the Mr Gatti’s South Park Meadows location. The couple, known for their commitment to community investment in Big Spring, previously renovated and reopened the historic Hotel Settles, helping drive the ongoing revitalization of downtown.

“I am excited to bring Mr Gatti’s Pizza to my hometown,” said Brint. “This restaurant represents not just great food, but also a commitment to our community’s growth and revitalization. Amanda and I look forward to serving the residents of Big Spring and creating a gathering place for families and friends.”



With deep ties to the city—Brint Ryan is a Big Spring native and founder of Ryan LLC, a global tax services and software firm, the Ryans are passionate about providing local families with new options for quality dining and entertainment. As parents to five daughters, they understand the value of safe, enjoyable spaces where memories can be made.

“Opening a Mr Gatti’s here was about more than business,” said Amanda. “It’s about giving families a place to come together, celebrate, and connect.”



Grand opening festivities will feature a chamber of commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m., followed by balloon bouquets and cake. KBEST Radio will broadcast live from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the first 50 children will receive a free $5 game card with the purchase of a buffet.



Guests can also enjoy family-friendly games, face painting, bumper cars and meet-and-greet opportunities with fun characters. Each child will receive a “Bounce Back” coupon for a free kids buffet with the purchase of an adult buffet upon exiting. Attendees can also enter for a chance to win free pizza for a year, all while enjoying fresh, hot Mr Gatti’s pizza throughout the celebration.



To learn more about Mr Gatti’s Pizza franchise opportunities visit gattispizzafranchise.com.