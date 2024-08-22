Mr Gatti’s Pizza is celebrating the opening of its new Fort Worth family entertainment center located at 5203 McCart Ave., Suite 205. Doors open on Aug. 26 at 11 a.m., kicking off a weeklong celebration with special raffle prizes and Gatti’s swag. The location will feature an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet, dessert pizzas, a salad bar, a 7,500-square-foot game room with more than 40 arcade games and a party/meeting room that seats more than 60 guests.

This significant investment of over $3 million not only brings a beloved Texas-based pizza chain to a new location but also promises to stimulate local economic growth by creating more than 50 new jobs in Fort Worth.

The new location’s franchise owner Kirk Jefferies, a proud native of Comanche, Texas, has deep roots in the Lone Star State. Growing up in Texas and graduating from Texas Tech, Jefferies has always had a strong connection to the local culture and community. His love for Mr Gatti’s Pizza has been a lifelong affair, making it an iconic brand that has been a staple in his life for as long as he can remember.

“This new family entertainment center represents more than just an expansion of Mr Gatti’s—it’s a commitment to enriching the Fort Worth community,” said Jefferies. “I am deeply invested in creating spaces where families can gather and create lasting memories. I invite everyone in the community to discover the joy and tradition of Gatti’s Pizza, a brand that has brought smiles to many faces for decades.”

Jefferies, who also owns and operates other franchises including Jason’s Deli, is no stranger to restaurant management. This location marks the third of many Mr Gatti’s restaurants planned under his ownership. The first location is a delivery and carryout store at 2812 Horne St., Suite 100, Fort Worth, Texas. The second is a family entertainment center at 316 N. Green River Road, Evansville, Indiana.

The new location is set to become a vibrant addition to the Fort Worth community, blending the magic of Mr Gatti’s Pizza with a strong commitment to local engagement and economic vitality. Residents of Fort Worth and surrounding communities are invited to be among the first to experience the restaurant’s all-you-can-eat pizza buffet, salad bar, entertainment space, games and more starting August 26.