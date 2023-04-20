Mr Gatti's Pizza Opens New Location in Converse, Texas

Mr Gatti's Pizza, the beloved pizza restaurant chain, announces the opening of its new Converse location. Franchise owner Ali Sutaria is no stranger to the Texas market, as he owns and operates other Mr Gatti's Pizza locations. However, this new addition is the first drive-thru/carry-out location under his ownership.

“We understand and value the importance of family time, quality service and delicious and wholesome food for those on-the-go,” says Sutaria. “We're excited to bring our passion for serving others to this welcoming and growing town through our new location."



