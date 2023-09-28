Mr Gatti's Pizza Opens New Location in Oklahoma City

Mr Gatti's Pizza, the beloved pizza restaurant chain, announced last week the opening of its new location in Oklahoma City. Located at 9410 N. May Ave., the restaurant’s opening will be celebrated with a grand opening event taking place on Oct. 2 starting at 10:45 a.m. Along with a ribbon-cutting conducted by the Northwest Oklahoma City Chamber and local council members, the event will include a $5.99 all-you-can-eat special, free gameplay, giveaways and more.

Franchise owner, Brent Swadley, grew up going to Mr Gatti's Pizza and has cherished the brand since childhood, believing in its longstanding legacy and emphasis on high-quality ingredients.

"Growing up in Texas, Mr Gatti’s Pizza was more than just food; it was an essential part of our family memories. Since I moved to Oklahoma City, I've always felt the city was underserviced when it comes to pizza options. Introducing Mr Gatti's to this community is more than just a dream come true, it's a tribute to my roots,” Swadley said.

Earlier in the year, Swadley solidified a 17-unit franchise agreement with Mr Gatti’s, with the Oklahoma City location being the first of many to come. Locations under Swadley’s ownership will be developed over the course of the next six years and will span Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri. Swadley brings strong business acumen to his new role as Mr Gatti’s franchise owner, as he is also the founder and president of Swadley BBQ, the largest BBQ provider in the state of Oklahoma, with eight stores, a catering kitchen and Swadley’s Emergency Relief Team.

“Brent is exactly the type of person we look for to lead a Mr Gatti’s Pizza franchise,” says Travis Smith, Vice President of Marketing at Mr Gatti's Pizza. “He is passionate about the community, the brand and providing exceptional service in a food-first, family-centric atmosphere.”