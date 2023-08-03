Mr Gatti's Pizza Opens in Opelika, Alabama

Mr Gatti's Pizza, the beloved pizza restaurant chain, revealed this week a unique new footprint with its newest location now open in Opelika, Alabama. Located at 704 First Ave., the restaurant boasts an innovative concept that offers a relaxed and inviting atmosphere, suitable for both casual family gatherings and enjoyable date nights, with a touch of modern bar-like charm.

Franchise owners, Mark Weeks and Kurt Hayley, both share a deep personal connection to Mr Gatti's Pizza having grown up with the brand. "Some of my most cherished moments were spent at Mr Gatti's during my childhood. From birthday celebrations to school events and sports ceremonies, the presence of Mr Gatti's food always brought us together, says Hayley. "Unfortunately, the location in Auburn, Alabama, where I grew up, closed its doors on my 21st birthday. Despite numerous dining options available to me that day, I chose to celebrate it at Mr Gatti's because its food and ambiance hold such profound significance in shaping my upbringing. That's why we are thrilled to bring the beloved brand back to Alabama, starting with Opelika."

The new concept creates a welcoming environment that seamlessly blends the best of both worlds: a bar-like ambiance that appeals to adults and a warm, family-oriented feel that caters to all age groups.

The grand opening of Mr Gatti's Pizza in Opelika marks a significant milestone in the brand's expansion strategy. As the community eagerly anticipates the return of this beloved pizza chain, the team at Mr Gatti's is committed to providing an unparalleled dining experience, fueled by delicious food, warm hospitality, and an ambiance that invites lasting memories.