Mr Gatti's Pizza Plans Growth in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Missouri

Mr Gatti's Pizza confirmed plans to open 17 new, franchised units across Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Missouri over the next six years. The development is part of the brand's ongoing initiatives to grow its national footprint to bring its famous pizza and unique gaming experience to more families and pizza fans.

“Mr Gatti's is on an incredible growth trajectory right now, with 130+ restaurants open and in development across 12 states,” says Travis Smith, vice president of marketing at Mr. Gatti's Pizza. “This deal is significant for both the number of locations awarded and the expansion of our brand's presence in key markets, particularly Oklahoma, where we're re-entering after seven years.”

The franchise owner and experienced restaurant operator behind the 17-unit deal is Brent Swadley, who is passionate about the Mr Gatti’s brand and “food first” commitment to quality. Swadley is the founder and president of Swadley BBQ, the largest BBQ provider in the state of Oklahoma, with eight stores, a catering kitchen and Swadley’s Emergency Relief Team.

“I grew up with Mr Gatti’s and it’s an honor to now join the MGP family,” adds Brent Swadley. “Mr. Gatti’s has an incredible leadership team dedicated to restoring and growing the brand with a continued focus on using high-quality ingredients and providing exceptional service in a food-first, family-centric atmosphere.”