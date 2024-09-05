Mr Gatti’s Pizza announced the promotions of two key executives: Travis Smith has been promoted to executive vice president and Ryan Morris has been promoted to senior vice president of real estate and general counsel.

“Travis and Ryan have demonstrated incredible dedication and played key roles in our brand’s success,” said Jim Philips, CEO of Mr Gatti’s Pizza. “With Travis focused on increasing the brand’s presence and revenue and Ryan leading our Walmart project, we know we are in great hands. These promotions are a testament to our trust in their abilities to help build a strong future for Mr Gatti’s Pizza.”

As the new executive vice president, Smith will lead the brand’s overall expansion strategy, concentrating on increasing sales and optimizing operations. Since joining Mr Gatti’s in June 2019 as Vice President of Marketing, Smith has revitalized the brand’s marketing strategies. His proven track record and deep industry knowledge will be key to driving the brand forward.

In his new role as senior vice president of real estate and general counsel, Morris will spearhead the brand’s recently announced strategic partnership with Walmart to open 92 new locations within their stores. Morris, who joined Mr Gatti’s nearly five years ago as corporate counsel, will now oversee all legal and real estate aspects of this significant expansion.

These executive promotions underscore Mr Gatti’s commitment to growth and innovation as the brand continues to build on its legacy as a pizza household name, one slice at a time.