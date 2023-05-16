Mr Gatti's Pizza Raises Over $10K for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Mr Gatti's Pizza, known for its beloved all-you-care-to-eat pizza buffet and signature game rooms, raised over $10,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as part of its month-long annual fundraiser. Top-performing store locations include El Camino, TX, Fredericksburg, TX and Elizabethtown, KY.

Throughout the month of March, customers at participating Mr Gatti's locations had the opportunity to make a big difference with just a small amount of change. Customers were able to donate by rounding up their order total with Mr Gatti pledging to support this cause by matching total donations up to $10,000.

“At Mr Gatti's Pizza, we are proud to have the opportunity to give back to the community and support such an important cause. We are grateful for the generosity of our customers and our team members who made this year's fundraiser a record-breaking success,” says Travis Smith, vice president of marketing at Mr Gatti’s Pizza. “Together, we can make a real difference in the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases."

Mr Gatti's has had a meaningful partnership with St. Jude for over a decade. Throughout the years, they have made contributions to aid the hospital's relentless efforts. Continued support helps fuel St. Jude's ambitious $11.5 billion, six-year strategic plan, which includes tripling its global investment to reach more than 400,000 kids with cancer around the world each year.