OneRyan Global LLC (“OneRyan”) has taken a minority stake in Mr Gatti’s Pizza, the beloved pizza restaurant chain with a rich nostalgic history based in Fort Worth, Texas. This is a continuation of OneRyan’s investment and commitment to the Mr Gatti’s Pizza brand.

“We began our journey with Mr Gatti’s in 2022, and we’ve had a terrific experience as operators of multiple Mr Gatti’s Family Entertainment Centers,” said Amanda S. Ryan, CEO of OneRyan. “We love the history, the nostalgia, and the margin profile of our Mr Gatti’s restaurants, and we’re making this investment to be closer to the Mr Gatti’s Pizza brand. We believe the future is very bright for Mr Gatti’s, and it’s certainly the most fun investment we manage.”

“This marks an exciting chapter for Mr Gatti’s,” said Jim Phillips, CEO of Mr Gatti’s Pizza. “Amanda and Brint Ryan bring not only business expertise but also a passion for the Mr Gatti’s Pizza brand. We are thrilled to partner with leaders who built such a global financial powerhouse and who share our vision and belief in the strength and opportunities ahead. Having built a company recognized nine times on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list (No. 35 on the 2025 list), we look forward to adding the Ryans’ operations expertise to our own. Like Mr Gatti’s, the Ryans’ commitment to excellence in all that they do is a perfect fit with our culture and dedication to providing food-first quality and entertainment.”