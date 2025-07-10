Beloved pizza and entertainment brand Mr Gatti’s Pizza is making its long-awaited return to Sanford, North Carolina, after more than 20 years. The new restaurant opens Monday, July 14, reviving the nostalgic flavors and memories cherished by generations of local fans.

Located at 3290 NC 87 South in the Shoppes at Sanford shopping center, Mr Gatti’s will serve up the brand’s signature pizza buffet and introduce a modernized game room, two distinct dining spaces and the same unforgettable flavors from the 80s and 90s that made it a household name.

“This opening is incredibly personal,” said franchise owner Matt Oborne. “I am extremely excited and proud to not only bring Mr Gatti’s Pizza back to the great state of North Carolina, but specifically to my hometown, Sanford. So many friends and family supported me through this process and now the opening is finally here… it’s Gatti’s pizza time again in Sanford!”

The Oborne family moved to Sanford in 1983, and Mr Gatti’s quickly became his second home. He developed close ties with the Habeeb family, who originally owned and operated the former location.

“They created something truly special,” Oborne said. “I’ve known Brad Habeeb since fifth grade, we graduated high school together, lived together in college, and he was a groomsman in my wedding. I have so much love and respect for the Habeeb family and I hope to make them proud.”

The Habeebs will be special guests at the grand opening on July 14.

Before the official opening, Mr Gatti’s will host a private soft-opening lunch on Saturday, July 12 for Lee County Fire Department and Sanford Police Department personnel, as a gesture of appreciation to the community’s first responders.