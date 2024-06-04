Mr Gatti’s Pizza, the beloved pizza restaurant chain, celebrated a record-breaking opening with its new Victoria, TX location. The restaurant surpassed expectations, grossing over $193,000 in its first week during its soft opening. Total sales over the past six weeks have exceeded $1 million, marking the franchise’s most successful launch in recent history.

“The overwhelming success of our Victoria location opening speaks volumes about the customer demand for Mr Gatti’s Pizza,” says Jim Phillips, CEO of Mr Gatti’s Pizza. “Our franchisees are not just investing in a restaurant, they are investing in a proven business model that provides opportunities for substantial sales volumes and significant returns. This is an opportunity to be part of a brand that is as committed to community building as it is to profitability.”

The Victoria Mr Gatti’s Pizza Family Entertainment Center, located at 2804 N. Laurent St., features the brand’s latest prototype that spans 12,500 square feet. This innovative layout is more compact than the traditional 20,000 to 30,000 square feet of the larger GattiTown and GattiLand formats found in larger metropolitan areas. The new design prioritizes the customer experience while retaining the charm and excitement that Mr Gatti’s is known for.

“Seeing such overwhelming community support reminds us why we chose to bring Mr Gatti’s back to Victoria, a place of many cherished memories for us and for many locals,” says Lupe Zapata III, marketing manager and son of the franchise owners.

Mr Gatti’s Pizza is no stranger to longtime residents of Victoria. The original Mr Gatti’s opened in Victoria in 1975 and was a staple of the community for over 25 years. After a 20-year absence the Zapata’s, who grew up visiting the original location, knew the town was overdue for its return.

As the pizza and family entertainment sectors continue to grow and show strong investment potential, few brands have effectively merged these industries. Among them, Mr Gatti’s Pizza stands out as a leader, providing unmatched franchise opportunities for forward-thinking entrepreneurs.

With 140 locations open or under development, Mr Gatti’s is on a path of strategic expansion to both legacy and new territories. The franchise is actively seeking dedicated entrepreneurs who are enthusiastic about securing a location and bringing the brand’s beloved blend of delicious pizza and family-friendly entertainment to their local communities.