Mr. Gatti's Pizza Starts Selling its Famous Ranch Dressing & Dip

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, the legendary family pizza and family entertainment venue with 113 locations open and in development nationwide, has bottled its famous buttermilk Ranch Dressing after more than 50 years of customer requests.



The new Mr. Gatti’s Famous Ranch Dressing & Dip comes packaged in 16-ounce recyclable bottles, and is now available for sale at select Mr. Gatti’s locations for $8.99 and online at www.MrGattisPizza.com for $10.99 (shipping included). Beginning in Q4 2021, Mr. Gatti’s anticipates it will also be available for sale within the refrigerated produce sections at select Texas grocery locations, with nationwide grocery distribution commencing in 2022.



Made from scratch daily, Mr. Gatti’s Ranch Dressing is crafted using a proprietary blend of premium ingredients – real mayonnaise, farm-fresh buttermilk, and fresh-pressed herbs and spices – and carefully blended to deliver its full flavor that customers expect and continue to come back for, time-and-time again.



In order to capture the rich flavor profile and creaminess of its in-store Ranch Dressing, Mr. Gatti’s worked with its co-packer for more than a year to develop and perfect the recipe for the new bottled Mr. Gatti’s Famous Ranch Dressing & Dip. To be served cold and always refrigerated, it has a best buy date of 120 days.



“Mr. Gatti’s Famous Ranch Dressing & Dip is almost as famous with our customers as is our pizza. If we couldn’t match the quality of our in-house product, we weren’t going to make it. It had to live up to our standards and our customers’ high expectations – period,” said Travis Smith, VP-marketing of Mr. Gatti’s Pizza. “Literally 50+ years in the making, we’re thrilled to finally offer take-home bottles of our Ranch Dressing for customers old and new to enjoy at home.”