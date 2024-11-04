In response to the rising trend of convenience dining, Mr Gatti’s Pizza will begin opening its first 12 locations inside Walmart stores across Texas and Oklahoma this week, with all slated to open before Thanksgiving. Another 23 locations are already under construction and are scheduled to open in early 2025. This expansion is part of a larger plan to launch 92 Walmart in-store locations across four states over the next 18 months.

The first location opens today, Nov. 4, in Mexia, Texas, kicking off a series of grand openings at Walmart stores. Each location will offer exclusive promotions, including buy-one-get-one 50% off for carryout and free delivery, giving locals a chance to enjoy Mr Gatti’s famous pizza at special prices. The opening of these initial locations marks the beginning of an aggressive growth strategy designed to bring convenient, high-quality dining to Walmart shoppers.

Locations Opening in 2024 Include:

● 1406 E. Milam St., Mexia, TX

● 2765 W. Washington St., Stephenville, TX

● 2121 State Highway 16 S, Graham, TX

● 2801 E. Interstate 20, Hudson Oaks, TX

● 2001 S. 1st St., Chickasha, OK

● 3393 N. 81 Hwy, Duncan, OK

● 1800 Lawrence St., Gainesville, TX

● 1201 Stone St., Kilgore, TX

● 6301 NW. Quannah Parker Trl, Lawton, OK

● 2500 Daniel McCall Dr., Lufkin, TX

● 1419 N. Country Club Rd., Ada, OK

● 3130 Lawrence Rd., Wichita Falls, TX

“The grand opening of these initial locations is a milestone for Mr Gatti’s as we launch our partnership with Walmart,” said Jim Phillips, CEO of Mr Gatti’s Pizza. “By bringing our restaurants into Walmart, we’re making it easier for families to enjoy our pizza—whether they’re shopping, picking it up to-go, or having it delivered. This first location sets the standard for what customers can expect as we expand in the coming months.”

Each in-store location will provide a streamlined, modern design featuring counter service and seating, with a full menu that includes pizzas, wings, salads, and sandwiches. Guests can place orders using Mr Gatti’s app, making it easy to order in advance and pick up their meals after shopping. Delivery services will also be available, bringing the convenience of Mr Gatti’s directly to local neighborhoods.

Additionally, Mr Gatti’s expects to open 10 new Family Entertainment Center locations in 2025.