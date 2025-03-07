Samsung announces Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, a growing premium sandwich chain, will introduce Samsung Kiosks powered by GRUBBRR and dynamic digital menu boards. With these new solutions, Mr. Pickle’s aims to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience across its more than 60 locations.

GRUBBRR’s dynamic technology, which is seamlessly integrated with Mr. Pickle’s existing PAR point-of-sale (POS) system was chosen for its rich technical functionality and capability to streamline operations while driving incremental revenue. Samsung Kiosks with GRUBBRR’s self-ordering software will enable Mr. Pickle’s to create operational efficiencies, reduce wait times and increase average ticket sizes with intelligent upselling features.

“Today’s diners seek convenience, quality service, personalized choices and seamless technology,” said Sara Grofcsik, Head of Sales, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop embraces these expectations by leveraging Samsung and GRUBBRR solutions to enhance every dining experience. Through frictionless ordering and dynamic content management, the brand is able to stand out and create lasting connections with its loyal customers.”

In addition to kiosks, Mr. Pickle’s is implementing Samsung digital menu boards to enhance the customer experience and streamline operations. Positioned as the first thing customers see upon entering, these menu boards provide a visually engaging way to showcase menu offerings. Through the integration with Mr. Pickle’s POS system, they deliver real-time updates to menu items and pricing, ensuring accuracy and flexibility while creating a dynamic and modern in-store experience.

Samsung’s restaurant and retail solutions are renowned for their reliability, sleek design and cutting-edge display technology, making them the perfect fit for creating an engaging and efficient customer experience. Samsung Kiosks are designed to handle high-traffic environments with ease, ensuring durability and performance, while the digital menu boards deliver crisp, vibrant visuals that enhance in-store branding and communication. The Samsung Visual eXperience Transformation (VXT) cloud-native content management system (CMS) empowers Mr. Pickle’s to remotely create and deploy content across its entire network of displays.

“We are excited to partner with Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, a brand that shares our commitment to leveraging technology for operational excellence and superior customer experiences,” said Sam Zietz, Chief Executive Officer, GRUBBRR. “By integrating our dynamic solutions with their existing systems, we’re empowering them to streamline operations, boost revenue and create engaging experiences for their guests.”

GRUBBRR software will capture and analyze data from customer interactions with the Samsung Kiosk, such as customer order patterns and popular menu items. Mr. Pickle’s can then leverage these insights to optimize menu design, minimize waste and enhance the effectiveness of their digital menu boards.

“At Mr. Pickle’s, we are always looking for innovative ways to enhance our operations and provide the best experience for our customers,” said Chris Schefler, Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop. “GRUBBRR’s technology, combined with Samsung’s hardware, gives us the tools we need to not only improve efficiency but also elevate our in-store experience with impactful, real-time digital solutions.”

The rollout of GRUBBRR’s self-ordering kiosks and Samsung digital menu boards marks a significant step forward for Mr. Pickle’s in adopting next-generation technology to support its growth and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Looking ahead, Mr. Pickle’s plans to launch the GRUBBRR Retail Media Network as a new revenue channel, leveraging Samsung Visual eXperience Transformation (VXT) to manage advertising content on its kiosks and in-window displays.