Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, a Valley-based sandwich brand known for its craveable menu and loyal following, is revamping with a reimagined menu layout for the first time in the brand’s 30-year history, along with the launch of three new wraps at more than 60 Mr. Pickle’s locations across Arizona and California.

“Just in time for summer, we’ve built on the buzz of our fan-favorite Summer Love Wrap to debut three signature wraps that bring even more variety to our menu,” said Mr. Pickle’s CEO Mike Nelson.

The new trio of wraps includes the Chicken Fajita Wrap, featuring chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, Baja sauce, bell peppers, red onion, jalapeños, and tortilla strips; the Buffalo Ranch Wrap, with chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, hot sauce, ranch, tomato, red onion, and lettuce; and the Chicken Cranberry Wrap, made with chicken salad, Swiss cheese, cranberry sauce, tomato, red onion, and lettuce.

“Served in a choice of wheat, spinach, or gluten-free wrap, guests have more ways than ever to enjoy Mr. Pickle’s with this fresh take on our brand. And of course, any Mr. Pickle’s sandwich can still be made as a wrap,” notes Nelson.

For the first time in the brand’s 30-year history, Mr. Pickle’s is also rolling out a redesigned menu layout organized by protein type — Turkey, Chicken, Roast Beef/Pastrami, Fan Favorites, and Mother Nature.

“We evolve with our guests and after 30 years, we’ve reimagined our menu layout to better showcase our options and give guests what they have been asking for,” says Nelson. “By grouping items by protein, we’re simplifying the experience and satisfying cravings without ever cutting corners on the quality that has defined the brand for 30 years.”

That quality, Nelson adds, is the result of Mr. Pickle’s ongoing partnerships with artisan bakers, regional farms and ranches that source their products and make every item unique to the brand. Mr. Pickle’s has also teamed up with a premier bakery out of San Francisco whose mother dough dates back more than 150 years to make its custom ultra-specialty rolls and sliced sourdough.

Since 1995, Mr. Pickle’s has been a premier sandwich shop specializing in innovative and craveworthy sandwiches and catering. During its first three decades, thanks to its community culture, incredible recipes, and all its fans, the brand grew from one to more than 50 locations across northern California. In 2023, Mr. Pickle’s formally expanded to Arizona after restaurant veteran Mike Nelson purchased the brand. The brand has since opened seven locations across the Valley including Scottsdale, Surprise, Chandler, Queen Creek, and Laveen, with national expansion plans on the horizon.

“Everything we do at Mr. Pickle’s comes back to one simple goal: making sure our guests enjoy every sandwich,” says Nelson.