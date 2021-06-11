Mr. Potato Spread Launches Franchise Opportunity

While 2020 was a challenge, a black family-owned restaurant, Mr. Potato Spread, saw it as a pivotal moment to make or break them.

Founders, and husband-and-wife team, Aaron and Lakita Spann, saw it as an opportunity to rise to the occasion, tapping back into the same hustle and mindset that took them from serving loaded potatoes from their home kitchen, then into a commercial kitchen, on to a food truck, then to their first quick-service restaurant and now offering franchise opportunities.

"This has always been a long-term goal for our team," says Lakita. "The support and encouragement that we've received over the years serving our community has prepared us for just this and we're ecstatic for other states, cities and communities to be able to serve our food."

Mr. Potato Spread's menu consists of several potato base options loaded with a variety of meats and cheeses, and potato salads. Customers also have the choice to customize their own creations. Favorites include The Crab Pot— their most famous trademarked potato creation, loaded with shrimp, crab meat, smoked sausage, sweet kernel corn, hard boiled egg, signature Sauce and topped with Mr.Potato Spread's garlic butter and Old Bay seasoning along with the Hog Heaven, Chicken Bacon Ranch and more.

Aaron and Lakita will be utilizing Franchise Creator, a franchise development firm based in Miami, FL, to offer two different franchise opportunities: a brick and mortar location or a food truck. The brick and mortar model requires a one-time franchise fee of $25,000 with an estimated initial investment of $133,800 to $196,300, while the food truck requires a $20,000 fee with an initial investment of $83,400 to $109,700. Both opportunities provide franchisees with a turnkey opportunity that includes a detailed training program, real estate/food truck leases, all kitchen equipment, inventory, supplies, and a three-month capital reserve among other benefits. Franchise sales will be focused on the Southeast.

"Partnering with a franchise development firm was really important to us," says Lakita. "We wanted to offer franchisees a complete package through a streamlined process to prepare them for all aspects of the business from menu preparation to bookkeeping and marketing. We want them to be set for success."