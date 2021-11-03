MrBeast Burger Adds Impossible Burger to Menu

MrBeast Burger, the virtual dining brand launched in December 2020 by YouTube superstar and philanthropist, Jimmy Donaldson, in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts, is bringing a new plant-based category to its menu with the addition of Impossible Burger, the award-winning plant-based beef patty from Impossible Foods. The plant-based portion of the menu will include the brand’s iconic Beast Style, Chandler Style, Chris Style, and Karl’s Deluxe burgers made with Impossible Burger patties, and will be available to order on the MrBeast Burger mobile app and through mrbeastburger.com starting November 1. In keeping with the brand’s commitment to offer healthier and more sustainable menu items, all the Impossible Burgers will be available with a lettuce wrap option.

As a gift to his loyal followers, MrBeast will be giving away 100,000 Impossible Burgers throughout the launch week, beginning on November 1 and ending on November 8. To receive a free Impossible Burger, fans can enter the promo code free during the check-out process on the MrBeast Burger mobile app and the website. This offer is only available through the MrBeast Burger mobile app and website. Third party delivery apps featuring MrBeast Burger will debut the new Impossible menu items beginning November 9.

Impossible Foods is leading the industry in the development of plant-based meat by creating the world’s most delicious, nutritious and sustainable meat from plants - with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. Impossible Burger, the company’s flagship product, requires a fraction of the land and water to produce and generates a fraction of the greenhouse gas emissions compared to beef from cows.

MrBeast Burger is available to order online at www.mrbeastburger.com and from the MrBeast Burger mobile app, available through the Apple Store or Google Play. It is also available by ordering from most third-party delivery apps, including Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats, and Seamless. Follow along on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.