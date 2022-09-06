MrBeast's First Brick-and-Mortar Location Opens to Thousands

Over the weekend, thousands of fans gathered as MrBeast, the pioneering YouTube personality opened the first ever physical location of his hugely popular virtual restaurant, MrBeast Burger. In keeping with the immense scale of all MrBeast’s endeavors, his first restaurant opened at American Dream, the unrivaled shopping, dining and entertainment complex located just minutes from New York City in the New Jersey Meadowlands.

In its first incarnation as a delivery-only restaurant brand, MrBeast Burger, launched in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts, instantly became the most downloaded app on iTunes and Google Play, landed in the top 5 most popular Google searches worldwide, and spawned the #1 trending video on YouTube. It operates in more than 1700 locations across the US and now can be found internationally as well.Now, two years into its meteoric rise, MrBeast Burger brings its first full-service dining destination to American Dream.

“American Dream is a world-class destination with one-of-a-kind experiences and first-to-market concepts, designed to delight a multi-generational audience,” says Don Ghermezian, CEO of American Dream. “MrBeast is the worlds’ greatest content creator. His passion for creativity, powerful brand and philanthropic nature aligns perfectly with the American Dream vision. We’re thrilled to have MrBeast join American Dream’s all-star lineup of entertainment, retail, dining and attractions.”