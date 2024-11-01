Famous Brands International, the parent company of iconic dessert brands Mrs. Fields and TCBY (The Country’s Best Yogurt) announced the grand opening of a co-branded store in the Greater Charlotte Metro Area. Located at the Carolina Place Mall in Pineville, N.C., this store marks the franchisees’ 15th opening with Famous Brands International.

To celebrate the opening of the space, the community is invited to the Grand Opening event, hosted at Carolina Place Mall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 2. Guests in attendance will receive three complimentary Nibblers® Bite-Sized Cookies.

Samuel Batt opened his first TCBY location in Greater Charlotte in 2010, piloting TCBY’s first self-serve location. In addition to the new co-branded concept, Batt now oversees 15 total TCBY locations across Charlotte, N.C., Charleston, S.C., and his hometown of Philadelphia, Pa.

“TCBY is a brand I have known and loved for decades,” said Batt. “Since opening my first TCBY, I’ve witnessed the joy our products bring to guests. The loyalty that the community continues to show for our brand is a true testament to the high-quality desserts we bring to the market. That’s why we’re so excited to open a co-branded store where guests can enjoy both Mrs. Fields and TCBY from the same counter.”

TCBY offers a wide variety of frozen yogurt flavors and treats catering to all tastes and dietary preferences. Guests can enjoy over 50 soft-serve flavors and 17 hand-scooped yogurt varieties, including dairy-free, vegan, and gluten-free options. With over 35 toppings ranging from candies and desserts to fresh fruits, nuts, and sauces, can fully customize their frozen treats. The store also features an array of frozen desserts, including milkshakes, parfaits, sundaes, cakes, pies, chillers, sorbet fizz, and more.

Mrs. Fields has delighted customers with its signature cookies, cookie cakes, brownies, and gift baskets for over four decades. As the brand continues to evolve, it remains committed to delivering the same high-quality products that have made it a household name for generations.

“Sam has been one of TCBY’s greatest supporters over the years and largest multi-unit operator in our system,” said Joe Lewis, President and CEO of Famous Brands International. “We’re thrilled to see Sam open his first co-branded Mrs. Fields and TCBY store at Carolina Place Mall. Operators like Sam, who possess a genuine passion for our brands and understand the strong opportunities available with TCBY and Mrs. Fields, are integral to our growth across the U.S.”