MTY Group Launches 'Take Your Clothes Off' Wine

MTY Group announced the release of their newest summer drink - “Take Your Clothes Off” wine. This smooth and refreshing, ready-to-drink beverage is perfect for patio season and is available for a limited time this summer at all Turtle Jack’s Muskoka Grill and Coop Wicked Chicken locations across Ontario.

A premium canned wine that is offered in a convenient 9-ounce serving size is the perfect drink for those summer days when you want to unwind and relax with friends and family while enjoying a delicious meal.

"We're excited to bring Take Your Clothes Off wine to our customers," says Chelsea Roach, Brand Marketing Specialist at MTY Group. "We wanted to offer a local wine that is innovative and fun and is also a fantastic accompaniment to the unique dining experience we offer at Turtle Jack’s and Coop Wicked Chicken restaurants."

Wine in a can is the newest summer trend, and for a good reason. It is portable, convenient, and always fresh, so it's an excellent value compared to bottles - especially when you only want a glass or two, or a takeaway option.

"We wanted to create a wine that is perfect for any occasion at any time that stays fresh, unlike opened bottles," says Kelle Neufeld, Co-Founder of Codeword Winery Ltd. "Take Your Clothes Off is meant to be unpretentious with its fun branding, while remaining a high-quality Ontario VQA product made from grapes grown in Niagara Wine Country."

Take Your Clothes Off wine is offered in two ways: Laundry Day Red, a smooth and fruity Pinot Noir blend; and Laundry Day White, a crisp and refreshing Riesling blend. With each can containing 250 ml (~9oz), it's excellent for sharing or enjoying on your own.

"MTY Group is committed to supporting local and aims to include many locally sourced items in our food and beverage menus at Turtle Jack’s and Coop Wicked Chicken,” said James Lishman, of Turtle Jack’s Muskoka Grill. "We are fortunate to have Ontario wine country and cottage country right in our backyard."

Take Your Clothes Off wine will be available starting Victoria Day long weekend, while supplies last, and is sure to elevate your summer patio experience.