Multi-Unit Dunkin' Franchisees Ink Deal to Grow Wings Over in Long Island

Dunkin’ multi-unit franchisees Uri Back, Jonah Back, and partners (BS Restaurant Group) have signed a 10-store, 3-year development deal with Wings Over throughout Long Island. This marks the largest development deal in Wings Over history for the New York market. The group’s first location is expected to open in Baldwin, NY in 2022.

“New York has always been an incredible home for Wings Over. For the past year, we vetted the perfect partner to help us expand our vision of Wings Over by signing the largest development deal in our company history,” says Chief Wing Officer, Dan Leyva. “Our top priority was partnering with great people that love Wings Over, and we found the perfect partners with Uri, Jonah, and their team. Their proven track record and success with Dunkin’ Donuts were great, but what truly stood out was their love and passion for their teams and local communities. We are proud to have them as our newest franchise partners!” continued Leyva.

Uri Back and Jonah Back, a father and son duo, along with their partners have successfully operated 16 Dunkin’ Donuts locations throughout Long Island.

Wings Over, a 37-unit chicken wing and chicken tender restaurant concept, is currently expanding throughout the Northeast, Midwest, and East Coast. In May, Wings Over opened its second location in the Pittsburgh, PA market, as well as its first location in the Charlotte, NC market.