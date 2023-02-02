Muscle Maker Appoints Hannah Oh and Ray Shankar to Board of Directors

Muscle Maker, Inc. announced the appointment of Ms. Hannah Oh and Mr. Ray Shankar to its Board of Directors effective March 1, 2023.

“I am very pleased to welcome Ms. Oh and Mr. Shankar as new Board members,” comments Mr. Michael Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker, Inc. “Both individuals bring a wealth of experience and expertise in their fields and will be a tremendous asset as we continue to advance the Company’s new growth phase that has brought our Sadot subsidiary across the $150 million revenue milestone in its first 60 days of operation in Q4, 2022.”

Hannah Oh is currently the Head of Marketing Excellence with Bayer Crop Science for the Asia region. She is an experienced (15+ year) agri-food business leader who has held various senior roles at Bayer. She is a certified nutritionist and a sustainability professional, with broad experiences spanning across the APAC, EMEA and USA regions, with expertise in supply chain strategies, operational integrated business planning, commercial development, and branding campaigns.

Hannah is also an active member of the global Agri-tech and food tech start-up ecosystem by providing mentorship to entrepreneurs and start up companies.

Ray Shankar is currently a Partner at Oon & Bazul LLP. Ray specialises in advising on the establishment of family offices, which includes legacy and estate planning, wills, trusts, family charters/constitutions, tax efficient structures and succession planning.

Ray’s practice is based in Singapore where he advises an international clientele. He possesses an in-depth understanding of the commercial, political, and cultural landscapes, which allows him to provide practical and effective solutions to complex legal issues.