Muscle Maker Reaches Licensing Agreement with Saladcraft

Muscle Maker, Inc. announced it has reached a licensing agreement with Saladcraft, a build-your-own salad bowl concept offering over 60 unique high-quality salad ingredients and proprietary hand-crafted dressings. The agreement allows Pokemoto franchisees the ability to launch Saladcraft inside an existing Pokemoto location as a ghost kitchen concept through third party delivery platforms such as Ubereats, DoorDash or Grubhub. Pokemoto franchisees can also launch Saladcraft, space permitting, as a separate stand-alone combo restaurant concept within the same four walls as Pokemoto. This is an expansion of the combo unit strategy recently announced allowing franchisees the option to add new revenue sources into an existing restaurant with the goal of reducing overhead expenses, leveraging existing personnel and facilities.

Like Pokemoto, Saladcraft offers a lineup of five signature salad builds to choose from or guests can build their own unique salad bowl creation from a wide array of bases, proteins, fresh fruits and vegetables, crunch, nuts and a list of fourteen hand-crafted dressings. Saladcraft also offers house-made soups and sides of seasonal fresh fruits to compliment any bowl.

Michael Roper, Pokemoto CEO, stated “by giving Pokemoto franchisees a new line of business and revenue generating option, we create the ability to leverage existing facilities, overhead, personnel, etc with the goal of reducing costs overall. Saladcraft is a more traditional approach to salads that utilizes many of the same ingredients and operational procedures as a Pokemoto location. Consumers are able to customize their Saladcraft items just like Pokemoto while also counting on high quality, fresh ingredients – all under one roof.

Roper continued, “we are excited to add Saladcraft as a revenue generating option for our franchisees. The restaurant industry has many instances of running multiple concepts under one roof to satisfy a broader audience of guests. Offering Saladcraft makes sense to us given our “healthier for you” theme of brands under the Muscle Maker, Inc umbrella. Maximizing revenue per square foot is always a good idea. It’s even better when it is a related concept that compliments your core business offerings and potentially expands your consumer base.”