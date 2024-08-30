Dave’s Hot Chicken, the wildly popular Nashville-style hot chicken sensation that started out seven years ago in an East Hollywood parking lot pop-up, today announced the grand opening of its first Georgia restaurant, in the Atlanta suburb of Conyers. The restaurant is owned by Entertainment Icon USHER. His franchise partners in the venture, Lawrence Kourie and Andrew Feghali, are two of the longest-tenured Dave’s Hot Chicken franchisees.

To celebrate the August 30th grand opening of the restaurant located at 1447 Hwy 138 SE, Dave’s Hot Chicken will offer not only a feast for spice and fried chicken lovers, but also those with a hunger for incredible entertainment. The evening of Thursday the 29th at approximately 9:00pm, leading drone show specialists, SkyElements, will help celebrate Dave’s Georgia launch with an incredible drone show that will tell the company’s story in a grand and immersive way.

USHER is not the only music legend who is a part of the Dave’s Hot Chicken team. Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, Drake, has been a major investor in the company for years.

“Once I tried Dave’s Hot Chicken and spoke with the founders of the brand, I knew I wanted to be involved with the company. I’m excited to open Atlanta’s first Dave’s Hot Chicken and look forward to everyone from my hometown trying it,” said Usher.

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in Hot Chicken Sliders and Tenders, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned French Fries. Offered at seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of hand-breaded chicken is spiced-to-order, using a spice-blend crafted specifically for its heat level or no-spice.

The brand also recently launched Dave’s Bites, the first new Chicken menu item since Dave’s parking lot pop-up days. Perfect for snacking, Dave’s Bites offer the same taste and quality as the rest of the Dave’s Hot Chicken lineup. Available in three spice levels (no spice, medium and hot), they’re priced at $6.99 for a generous 10-piece serving of the Bites, or $9.99 with fries*.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken continues to gain traction from coast-to-coast, from our passionate guests to international superstars,” said company CEO, Bill Phelps. “Our focus remains on making the most craveable, hottest and juiciest hot chicken on the planet, and we’re thrilled to partner with USHER to bring Dave’s to Georgia.”