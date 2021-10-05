MUTTS Canine Cantina Finalizes Lease for El Paso Location

MUTTS Canine Cantina finalized the lease for a new franchise location in El Paso, Texas. Slated to open in mid-2022, the unique concept of an off-leash dog park with an outdoor bar and grill will be located within the Montecillo development, which offers a mix of retail and residential amenities. The lease was executed by PUPS ‘N PALS, LLC owned by April Mendoza, a New Mexico businesswoman.

MUTTS Franchise Managing Partner, Michelle Boggs said, “We’re so excited to bring the newest franchisee of MUTTS Cantina to a growing city like El Paso. MUTTS forces visitors to slow down, allows guests (both two and four-legged) to enjoy the moment and separate themselves from the hustle and bustle of life. MUTTS’ existing locations have proved time after time that there is no better place to build relationships with your neighbors and spend quality time outdoors with your furry friends.”

MUTTS Canine Cantina features a walk-up bar serving local craft brews and Barkaritas (MUTTS’ signature margarita); award-winning burgers, chicken sandwiches and PUPcicles catering to the four-legged customers. The inviting and relaxing atmosphere will include HDTVs and Adirondack lounge chairs and multiple shaded seating areas within the off-leash dog parks. The sunset views of Mt. Cristo Rey are not to be missed while playing fetch with your dog.

April Mendoza, franchise owner, says, “I grew up in Las Cruces, New Mexico so opening a MUTTS Cantina in our neighboring city of El Paso feels like I’m bringing MUTTS to my hometown. Montecillo is a reflection of the newest urban SMART community lifestyle that includes apartments and townhomes and multiple amenities. I realized there was a need for a dedicated space in which pet owners are encouraged to ‘Come.Sit.Stay.®’. So, I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring MUTTS Cantina to the

El Paso/Las Cruces community so they can socialize with their friends, family and fur-babies in a fun and safe environment.”

The concept is built on a membership model. Customers can access the dog park by purchasing a Daily, Monthly, or Annual Membership. The membership includes free Wi-Fi, “Bark” Rangers (who supervise and tidy up the park) and a Splash Pad for Dogs. Named one of USA Today’s “10 Best Dog-Friendly Restaurants” and by Orbitz’s as “Where to eat, stay and play with Fido in America’s pet-friendliest cities,” MUTTS has earned a reputation in Texas for its upscale off-leash dog park, bar, and grill.

Conveniently located off of I-10, a short distance from downtown, Montecillo offers a balanced mix of residential dwellings, retail outlets and office options. The mixed-use development includes six retail stores, two workout studios, one theatre, three restaurants and various entertainment options.

"Quality of life is of most importance to us at Montecillo-we've purposefully built an environment that is walkable and pet-friendly, and the addition of MUTTS Cantina in Montecillo only enhances this vision. We know how important pets are to families and now there's a place where the entire family (including pets) can come and enjoy the Montecillo lifestyle. We look forward to welcoming you to MUTTS Cantina in the Montecillo community," adds Ricky Aguilar of EPT Land Communities, the developer behind Montecillo.