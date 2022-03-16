MUTTS Canine Cantina Finalizes Lease for New Store in Gilbert, Arizona

MUTTS Canine Cantina, the fastest growing pet ‘eater’tainment brand in America, finalized the lease for a new franchise location in Gilbert, Arizona. Slated to open in early 2023, the unique concept of an off-leash dog park with an outdoor bar and grill will reside within Gilbert’s SanTan Village, an open-air shopping center located 30 miles southeast of Phoenix. Ricardo Martinez of CF Group Investments and Ilse Calderon executed the lease early this year. The two Mexican franchisees currently boast a portfolio of multiple Little Ceasars and Dunkin’ Donuts dispersed in various Mexican states and have already made their way to The Grand Canyon State; The first of six MUTTS locations in the surrounding Phoenix area is slated to open in early 2023 with plans to expand MUTTS’ pawprint to north and south Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Phoenix, and Desert Ridge.

“As dog lovers, Ilse and I can speak for fellow Phoenicians when we say there is a strong need in the community for an innovative concept like MUTTS Canine Cantina. I’m confident my background in hospitality will help create a space for like-minded residents to unwind with their beloved pets after a long day,” says Martinez. “I’m positive that MUTTS’ arrival to the Phoenix area will revolutionize the way we interact with off-leash parks. There’s nothing more rewarding than resting easy, sipping a Barkarita, and knowing your dog is enjoying itself in a safe and stimulating environment.”

All MUTTS Canine Cantina locations feature a walk-up bar serving local craft brews and Barkaritas (MUTTS’ signature margarita); award-winning burgers, chicken sandwiches, and PUPcicles catering to the four-legged customers. The inviting and relaxing atmosphere also includes HDTVs and Adirondack lounge chairs and multiple shaded seating areas within the off-leash dog parks.

“We’re very excited to expand the MUTTS brand to a new state. Phoenix experiences year-round sunshine which is perfect for guests who thrive in an outdoor environment,” said MUTTS Franchise Managing Partner, Michelle Boggs. “MUTTS’ special features like the easily accessible walk-up bar, the dog park’s ice baths in the summer, and seasonal events like Woofstock will make the new MUTTS location a perfect haven in the Gilbert community.”

The concept is built on a membership model. Customers can access the dog park by purchasing a Daily, Monthly, or Annual Membership. The membership includes free Wi-Fi, Bark Rangers (who supervise and tidy up the park). Named one of USA Today’s “10 Best Dog-Friendly Restaurants” and by Orbitz’s as “Where to eat, stay and play with Fido in America’s pet-friendliest cities,” MUTTS has earned a reputation in Texas for its upscale off-leash dog park, bar, and grill.