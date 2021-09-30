MUTTS Canine Cantina Opening in Allen, Texas

MUTTS Canine Cantina invites all Allen, Texas, residents and their four-legged friends to “pawty” at their Grand Opening event on Wednesday, October 13 at 3 p.m. MUTTS' third location in northern Texas is located at 1070 Watters Creek Blvd. at Montgomery Farm. The upscale dog park & grill will celebrate the grand opening with festivities including a pop-up shop of local pet-friendly businesses from the Dallas-Fort Worth area with vendors such as Gonzotails and Legacy Humane Society. Additionally, there will be a prize wheel for guests to win MUTTS merchandise, gift cards, and food items. Plus, if guests purchase a monthly or annual park pass within the first week of opening, they will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win a year or lifetime membership to MUTTS.

Attendees and their canines can enjoy food and drinks like MUTTS Original Chicken Sandwich and frozen Barkaritas (MUTTS’ signature margarita), and be among the first to use the two separate off-leash private dog parks for small and big dogs. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet the winner of the recent Puptern contest that landed them a gig making $100 an hour to play with puppies and be an ambassador for the brand.

“We’re so excited to grow the MUTTS brand, open our doors to the Allen community and become the city’s newest hub for socializing, eating and drinking while treating Allen’s four-legged locals to the same pleasures,” says Pavan Shree, MUTTS Canine Cantina’s Allen franchisee. “Located in Watters Creek resort-style, mixed-use development, we hope that the new outpost will attract the shoppers and residents in the nearby lofts who are already the regulars at the commercial hotspot.”

The concept is built on a day pass/membership model. Dogs and their owners can access the dog park with either a Day Pass, Monthly Pass, or an Annual Membership, all of which include free Wi-Fi, Bark Rangers who provide water and keep the park tidy, and a dog washing area. Named one of USA Today’s “10 Best Dog-Friendly Restaurants” and by Orbitz’s as “Where to eat, stay and play with Fido in America’s pet-friendliest cities” MUTTS has earned a reputation in Texas and beyond for its upscale off-leash dog park, bar, and grill.