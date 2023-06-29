Mỹ Lai Kitchen Opens Third Location

Mỹ Lai Kitchen the innovative fast casual build-your-own-bowl and banh mi concept featuring modern Vietnamese flavors, is expanding into West Hollywood with its third location at 7501 Sunset Blvd. opening on July 8th weekend. To celebrate the launch Mỹ Lai Kitchen will be giving away free Banh Mi sandwiches, limited t-shirts and gift card raffles from 4pm-6pm on Saturday, July 8th at the new location.

Since launching in 2020, Mỹ Lai Kitchen has become a popular fixture in Los Angeles among foodies, media and celebrities who love the family-based recipes, customizable BYOB menu, diverse flavors, healthy ingredients and welcoming community atmosphere. The brand was awarded the Los Angeles Times 2022 “Best of Southland” for Vietnamese food and has been featured by Eater, NBC and Spectrum News.

The expansion into West Hollywood is part of Mỹ Lai Kitchen’s strategic growth plan and reflects the increasing demand for high-quality fast casual dining experiences. The privately owned entity currently operates the flagship in Mar Vista and a second take-out location in Mid-City that serves most of the Los Angeles region. It has plans for more locations in coming months, as it cements its footprint in SoCal as a top Vietnamese fast casual.

"We are thrilled to expand our operations to West Hollywood which is a cultural food hot spot," states Founder Traci Phan Davis. "I’m excited to share our passion and build strong ties with the community through our unique food experiences."

Mỹ Lai Kitchen is the creation of married Amer-Asian business partners Traci Phan and Shad Davis. Traci is a first-generation Vietnamese American who grew up in a tight knit family where food was a focal part of the bonding experience. The former business exec turned restaurateur, recognized a void within the fast casual market for bold, modern Vietnamese flavors and healthy ingredients. She worked closely with Shad, an accomplished chef & restaurant consultant behind many concepts including the “Counter Burger,” to bring her vision to life. Mỹ Lai offers customers hundreds of variations with different flavor profiles to satisfy all palettes.

The new location will be announcing special in-store promotions around the launch weekend. For updates follow @themylaikitchen on Instagram and go to www.mylaikitchen.com to order.