MyMcDonald’s Rewards to Launch with Free Fries and World Famous Fan Contest

The loyalty program customers have been craving is finally here with the nationwide launch of MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

McDonald’s is kicking off the fun on July 13 with a day that it’s renamed after fans. Move over National French Fry Day, it’s World Famous Fan Day. McDonald’s is coming in hot with free fries. To join the fry party, download the McDonald’s app, opt-in to MyMcDonald’s Rewards and add the deal for medium fries to your cart/

But McDonald’s is not stopping there. It’s giving guests a chance to prove that they’re the most loyal with the World Famous Fan contest:

Sixty-six fans, one for every year of McDonald’s history, will score one million MyMcDonald’s Rewards points, helping your “McDonald’s Money” go further.

One lucky World Famous Fan will walk away with free fries for life.

All you got do is share WHY you’re the most loyal McDonald’s fan on Twitter starting on July 13, tagging @McDonalds, and including #MyMcDonaldsFanContest and your home state (e.g. #IL). Check out the full rundown at MyMcDonaldsFanContest.com. And the best part? The chain will have real super fans as the judges.

“We have the best fans in the world who deserve to unlock perks for their loyalty,” says Alycia Mason, Vice President of Digital Customer Experience & Media, McDonald’s USA. “That is why we are so excited to bring MyMcDonald’s Rewards nationwide and celebrate with all of our guests on World Famous Fan Day. We’re eager to repay years of fandom by giving them what they love most about McDonald’s—our delicious food—for years to come.”