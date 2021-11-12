MyMcDonald’s Rewards Launches in Canada

On November 16, McDonald’s Canada will celebrate the launch of MyMcDonald’s Rewards, its first ever points-based loyalty program. This is great news for the many loyal-for-life guests from coast to coast to coast who can now earn points on every menu item (excluding delivery orders)--from a morning McCafé Premium Roast Coffee and Egg McMuffin®, to a Big Mac® at lunch, or an afternoon treat of World Famous Fries or a McFlurry for a cool treat--and get more of what they love for free through MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

MyMcDonald’s Rewards means our Rewards menu just got bigger and guests can now earn 100 points per $1 spent which means they will be rewarded for all menu items they purchase, not just their coffee and fries. But that’s not all, we’ve also made it easier to earn and redeem points for even more free food (big and small) at McDonald’s. On November 16, guests can download the McDonald’s app, register, and activate their account to start earning points on every order! * Earning points is easy; guests simply need to scan or say their code at the restaurant or complete a mobile order to collect points automatically.

And it doesn’t end there. The new program boasts five Rewards tiers, giving guests more all-day options to redeem for than ever before. From any size Premium Roast Coffee (hot or iced), a vanilla cone and more in Tier 1 to a Big Mac Extra Value Meal in Tier 5, the Rewards menu suits any occasion. Two thousand points gets you a Tier 1 Reward, while Tier 5 Rewards are 14,000 points. As guests earn more points, they advance through the tiered Rewards system to unlock even more free McDonald’s favourites. And for a limited time, as an exciting welcome offer, guests can get 5,000 bonus points after their first MyMcDonald's Rewards purchase (minimum $1 pre-tax purchase required).† Please visit www.mcdonalds.ca/myrewards to see what you can redeem for free with your points!

The announcement of MyMcDonald’s Rewards marks another key milestone in McDonald’s digital ambition as it responds to the evolving needs of guests and crew.

“Our guests are some of the most loyal in the world, and we’re pleased to offer them more reasons to visit us, again and again. This announcement marks another step in our digital ambition as we continue transforming the McDonald’s experience on both sides of the counter, which began with the introduction of self-serve kiosks in 2015,” says Jacques Mignault, President & Chief Executive Officer, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited. “Our ongoing investment in technology is helping to drive exponential growth across our channels, including McDelivery, Drive-Thru, in restaurants and via our mobile offerings and digital innovations, which gives our guests greater options and personalization across their McDonald’s experience.”

In further evolving its loyalty offering within its easy-to-use mobile app, McDonald’s continues to prioritize value, convenience, and personalization in the guest experience.

“Canadians live in an increasingly digital world, and we have to meet them there. We also know our guests have been loyal long before loyalty programs existed. Enter MyMcDonald’s Rewards, which is a thrilling digital innovation designed to meet our brand fans and their evolving needs by helping them earn even more Rewards on the food they love,” adds Lara Skripitsky, Vice President & Chief Technology and Operations Officer, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited. “No matter where guests connect with us – through kiosks in the restaurants, digital menu boards at the Drive-Thru, or via our mobile app—MyMcDonald’s Rewards will be there to provide a seamless, personalized service that’s more customized and rewarding every time a customer orders.”

“In addition to convenience and personalization that takes the digital guest experience to a new level––MyMcDonald’s Rewards will offer more opportunities for us to reward our guests for their loyalty, helping guests build even greater connection to the McDonald’s brand, which is incredibly exciting,” says Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited.

The MyMcDonald’s Rewards program launches Canada wide after a successful pilot test at McDonald’s restaurants in Manitoba, as well as in Fort Frances, Kenora and Dryden, Ontario from late-August through mid-November 2021. From October, McDonald’s will also test the removal of McCafé Rewards stickers from cups (in these select Manitoba and Ontario locations only) with no firm plans to sunset the on-cup McCafé Rewards program nationally.

The new MyMcDonald’s Rewards program replaces the current McDonald’s Rewards program on the McDonald’s app where guests were collecting digital punches on hot beverages and fries. Guests with outstanding punches on the app and who choose to enroll in the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program will have them converted at 300 points per punch (up to a maximum of 1,800 points). Guests have until February 28, 2022 to redeem any existing medium fry or hot beverage rewards earned with the current McDonald’s Rewards program.

For full details on how to start earning points with MyMcDonald’s Rewards today, and on program Rewards tiers, please visit www.mcdonalds.ca/myrewards . For those needing help with the app, McDonald’s and its franchisees will have Guest Experience Leaders available in restaurants to help any guests download the app, register an account, and walk them through the process of using it to earn and redeem rewards.

“We are so proud of the Guest Experience Leaders in Manitoba and parts of Ontario who have been helping guests learn to use the app since we started the test in August,” says Skripitsky. “They are making sure the transition is smooth, and feedback from the community has been fantastic. Guests are earning and redeeming, and they love it.”