In-N-Out Holds 'Battle of the Bands' Competition Ahead of its 75th Anniversary Festival

In-N-Out Burger is inviting music groups to participate in its first “Battle of the Bands” competition for a chance to perform in front of thousands at In-N-Out Burger’s 75th Anniversary Festival on October 22, 2023 at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

Participants must submit a video of themselves or their band performing one or two songs of any genre of music throughout the decades. The winner will be chosen by In-N-Out President/Owner Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, and the In-N-Out company band, .48 Special.

Submissions will be accepted through August 4, 2023, and all applicants must be at least 18 years of age.

The participation cost is $75 with all proceeds supporting the Slave 2 Nothing Foundation.

In-N-Out Burger is proud to underwrite all administrative costs of this event and the Slave 2 Nothing Foundation to ensure that 100% of every dollar raised goes directly to organizations that are dedicated to fighting substance abuse in our communities.

In-N-Out Burger’s 75th Anniversary Festival, where the Battle of the Bands winner will perform, will feature drag racing, a large-scale car show with hot rods and muscle cars, carnival games and rides, delicious food and drinks, and In-N-Out Burger Cookout Trucks serving Double Doubles made fresh to order and served by friendly In-N-Out Associates. In-N-Out is partnering with NHRA to host elimination bracket racing with awards, as well as fun runs in celebration of drag racing’s important place in In-N-Out’s history.

General admission to the Festival is $25, $15 for children ages 3 to 12 years, and free for children ages 2 years and under.