Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, takes place on Friday, Nov. 1 this year. NaanStop, the popular Atlanta-based fast casual concept known for its delicious and affordable Indian cuisine, is celebrating with three days of specials and events highlighted by the festive Diwali Bash at Atlantic Station on Oct. 29.

“Diwali is the most important holiday in India because it’s all about celebrating life, about light triumphing over darkness,” says NaanStop CEO and cofounder Neal Idnani. “We think that’s something that can resonate with everyone. With our Diwali Bash and specials, we want to help Diwali become a major celebration across Atlanta and the country.”

Diwali festivities include:

Oct. 29: Diwali Bash at Atlantic Station, starting at 5:30 p.m. with drinks and bites presented by NaanStop, along with arts and crafts, dancers and a mehndi (temporary skin decoration) artist, followed by a Bollywood classic “Dil to Pagal Hai” (1997) courtesy of the Atlanta Film Society at 6 p.m.

Nov. 1: Diwali – Serving naan pizzas at all locations, free chai cookies, no purchase necessary.

Nov. 2: The celebration wraps up with the monthly Comedy Showcase presented by Laughing Skull Lounge, also at NaanStop Atlantic Station.