Naco Mexican Eatery to Open First Streetside Unit

Naco Mexican Eatery announced the opening date for its first ever brick and mortar location, named Naco 210. Naco 210 will open to the public on Thursday, December 9, 2021, in San Antonio in the Los Patios development along the Salado Creek. Naco - a concept by husband-and-wife team Francisco Estrada and Lizzeth Martinez - is a restaurant and food truck that serves authentic Mexican plates, traditional tacos, tortas, and chilaquiles for breakfast, lunch and early dinner service.

Naco Mexican Eatery opened its food truck for business in San Antonio over three years ago. Its menu focuses on the street foods of Mexico with freshly made items such as chilaquiles using Naco’s own homemade salsas, tacos, and tortas, as well as healthy, keto-friendly and veggie-forward dishes. The menu at Naco 210 will still include all the food truck fan-favorites but also add on all-day chilaquiles with new sauce options such as almond mole, a selection of breakfast egg benedicts made with traditional Mexican toppings including huitlacoche and Naco’s Mexican brisket, Mexican-inspired croissants with options like guava & cheese, all-natural agua frescas, and more.

Naco 210 will have a relaxed, family-friendly space, with indoor dining of roughly 2,900 square feet, a space for private events, as well as a large 3,000 square foot patio surrounded by natural landscape and a creek-side view. The restaurant will have options for breakfast, lunch, early dinner and brunch service on the weekends. The restaurant will be located in Los Patios at 2015 NE Interstate 410 Loop, San Antonio, TX 78217.

“We are blessed to be in a wonderful city, surrounded by the most amazing people who have fallen in love with our Mexican food that includes our own family flavors,” says Owner Franscisco Estrada. “We can’t wait to be able to showcase even more with our full-service restaurant space.”

Naco 210’s operating hours will be Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Naco will also continue its food truck operations.