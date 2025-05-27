Naf Naf Grill, the popular fast-casual Middle Eastern restaurant known for its vibrant flavors and fresh ingredients, announced the opening of its newest location in Barstow, California. The newest Naf Naf Location opened on May 21st, 2025, this marks the first Naf Naf Grill in California and the sixth opening in partnership with Love’s Travel Stops, national leader in travel centers.

The new Barstow location, situated within the Love’s Travel Stop, will serve Naf Naf’s signature menu, with fan favorites like the award-winning shawarma, crispy hand-shaped falafel, in-house baked pitas and creamy hummus. Guests can expect a quick, flavorful, and delicious dining experience that brings the bold tastes of the Middle East to travelers and locals alike.

“We are thrilled to bring Naf Naf Grill to California and expand our partnership with Love’s Travel Stops,” said Greg Willman – Chairman and CEO of Naf Naf Grill. “California is the perfect location for our first restaurant in the West, and we are excited to introduce our signature Middle Eastern flavors to this vibrant community.”

Located at Love’s Travel Stop, off Interstate 15, the Barstow restaurant is designed to provide a welcoming stop for both travelers and locals. Guests can enjoy a variety of Naf Naf’s Middle Eastern-inspired dishes made from high-quality, fresh and flavorful ingredients. Whether grabbing a meal on the go or sitting down to enjoy a made to order Stuffed Pita, Bowl or Plate, Naf Naf Grill offers an experience that caters to every customer’s needs.

“We’re excited to continue our collaboration with Naf Naf Grill and offer travelers a new, delicious option at our Barstow location,” said Nick Bouse, Director of Food Service for Love’s Travel Stops. “This is our sixth Naf Naf Grill opening within our travel centers, and we are confident that the brand’s Middle Eastern Food will be a hit with our guests.”

The Barstow Naf Naf Grill will be open seven days a week, providing dine-in and takeout options for customers. With a convenient location near the intersection of major highways, it’s an ideal stop for travelers looking for a satisfying meal during their journey.