Naf Naf Grill is turning up the flavor with the launch of its latest menu item: New Crispy Chicken Tenders, now available at all locations nationwide. These craveable tenders are crispy, juicy, and bursting with traditional Middle Eastern spices. They are the perfect addition to any meal.

Crafted with care and seasoned with Naf Naf’s traditional Middle Easten spices, the tenders are designed to deliver maximum flavor in every bite. Whether tucked into their in-house baked pitas, layered in a rice bowl, served on a plate, or enjoyed as a 3-pack on the side, these tenders pair beautifully with all of Naf Naf’s beloved toppings and sauces — from creamy garlic to spicy harissa.

“We’re excited to introduce a new menu item that’s both approachable and packed with the signature flavors our guests love,” said Nico Nieto, Chief Marketing Officer at Naf Naf Grill. “Our new Crispy Chicken Tenders are made to be enjoyed your way — whether you’re trying Naf for the first time or a regular looking for something new.”

The new Crispy Chicken Tenders also speak to a new generation of guests seeking more from their fast-casual dining experience — bolder flavors, more variety, and a departure from the ordinary. By blending comfort-food familiarity with its authentic Middle Eastern roots, Naf Naf continues to carve out a unique place in the market, offering something that’s both approachable and distinctly exciting. It’s a fresh take that delivers the flavor adventure today’s diners are craving.

The launch of Crispy Chicken Tenders marks another step in Naf Naf’s mission to bring bold, authentic Middle Eastern flavors to the fast-casual space in a way that’s welcoming and exciting for all.

Guests can now order the new Crispy Chicken Tenders at all Naf Naf locations. And those ordering online at nafnafgrill.com, or through the Naf Naf Perks app will earn 300 bonus perks points with any Crispy Chicken Tenders entrées.