Naf Naf Grill, renowned for its authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, is taking its menu to new heights through a strategic partnership with Tractor Beverage Company, the Certified Organic, Non-GMO beverage company dedicated to food service. This collaboration underscores Naf Naf Grill’s ongoing commitment to offering options that enhance its robust, flavorful dishes.

“We are thrilled to introduce Tractor’s beverages to Naf Naf Grill—one of the first national chains to launch our ready-to-drink (RTD) cans,” says Luke Emery, Chief Customer Officer at Tractor Beverage. “We have long admired Naf Naf Grill’s dedication to quality, and we are excited to be part of their tradition of bringing people together through exceptional food and drink.”

With 40 locations across 13 states and plans to add additional stores by year’s end, Naf Naf Grill is riding the wave of the growing popularity of Middle Eastern cuisine in the U.S. Known for its health benefits and vibrant flavors, Middle Eastern cuisine has captivated American diners. “Our collaboration with Tractor Beverage Company is a perfect fusion of our commitment to authentic, flavorful dishes and Tractor’s passion for organic, sustainably sourced beverages,” says Greg Willman, Chairman and CEO of Naf Naf Grill. “Together, we’re set to elevate the dining experience with drinks that complement and enhance our menu’s vibrant flavors, making every meal even more memorable.”

Starting this month, all Naf Naf Grill locations will feature two Tractor Beverage Company refreshers: Strawberry Dragonfruit and Mango Peach. Crafted with 100% non-GMO, organic ingredients and free from artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, these beverages are packaged in convenient 12-fluid-ounce cans. They are designed to complement the bold flavors of Naf Naf Grill’s dishes while offering guests refreshing, organic options aligned with their health-conscious choices.