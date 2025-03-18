Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill, a fast-casual restaurant brand known for its fresh, flavorful, and authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, is excited to announce a new franchise development agreement with Roma Patel, a prominent multi-unit franchise operator led by Roma and Suresh Patel. Roma and Suresh, who currently own and operate 20 Tropical Smoothie Café locations and other businesses across Ohio, Illinois and Texas, have signed a deal to open four Naf Naf locations in the greater Columbus area.

The first Naf Naf restaurant is slated to open this summer in Franklin County, with additional locations planned in the coming months. This partnership marks a significant step in Naf Naf’s ambitious growth strategy as it continues to expand its presence in new markets, following the recent openings in North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

“I chose to go into business with Naf Naf because I saw a brand with incredible growth potential, a unique and high-quality product, and a strong support system,” said Roma. “Their commitment to authenticity and flavor, combined with a proven business model, made it an easy decision. I wanted to be part of something special—bringing bold, fresh Middle Eastern flavors to the community while building a successful business.”

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill has experienced tremendous success in recent years, fueled by a growing demand for high-quality, fast-casual dining options. The brand is renowned for its menu featuring their award-winning shawarma, hand-shaped falafel, and in-store baked pita bread—all made with premium ingredients and crafted using traditional recipes from the Middle East.

“We are thrilled to partner with Roma and her team as they embark on this exciting journey with Naf Naf. Roma’s track record of success in the franchise industry and her passion for bringing great food and hospitality to the community aligns perfectly with our vision for growth. Together, we are excited to bring the bold and delicious flavors of the Middle East to the greater Columbus area and beyond.” said Greg Willman, Chairman and CEO of Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill.

This new franchise development agreement highlights Naf Naf’s continued momentum and dedication to creating authentic dining experiences in markets across the U.S.