Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill to Celebrate International Hummus Day with Double Rewards Points

It’s hard to top hummus, but Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill did (literally).



That’s why the rapidly growing fast-casual concept is celebrating its creamy fan-favorite plant-based protein all next week in honor of International Hummus Day. Perfect for sharing or as a snack, Naf takes its signature, delicious and nutty spread made from chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice and olive oil to the next level by topping it with award-winning chicken shawarma or Naf’s famous crispy outside, tender inside falafel for just $6.95. And, for a limited time, try it topped a with savory chicken kebab as your protein.

There’s truly no better way to celebrate International Hummus Day than with Naf. But if you were still wondering where to celebrate Hummus Day, Naf is making the decision easy and more rewarding by giving Naf Perk Members double Perks Points every day from May 9-13. All you have to do to get in on the fun is be a Naf Perks member. Not a member? No problem. Simply download the Naf Perks App and join the Naf Nation. You’ll even get a BOGO just for signing up.

“We’re excited to celebrate International Hummus Day with our guests – one of our favorite days of the year,” says Devin Handler, vice president of brand marketing for Naf Naf. “Hummus is a staple of Middle Eastern cuisine and a core part of our menu. This holiday gives us a great opportunity to share our delicious and unique hummus with our most loyal members as well as those who may be discovering it, or us, for the first time. There is a seat at our table for all comers as we celebrate our signature spread. Whether you get it topped as a snack or in an entrée like a hummus bowl or even for later as a take-home item from our Naf marketplace, you can’t go wrong.”