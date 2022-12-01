Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill Comes to McKinney, Texas

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill continues to “fan the flame” of growth as the rapidly expanding brand’s fresh Middle Eastern cuisine is now available in McKinney.

Located at 1801 Hardin Blvd. near U.S. Highway 380, the restaurant opened its second Texas location on Tuesday, Nov. 8. To commemorate the occasion, Naf Naf will host a ribbon-cutting with city officials and the McKinney Chamber of Commerce at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Naf Naf will also host a grand opening celebration at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 with performances from the McKinney North High School band and swag and prizes. Naf lovers will want to get there early as the first 50 people in line will receive a delicious free pita sandwich or salad bowl!

“We’re thankful for the exciting opportunity to meet and engage with the McKinney community through our delicious and authentic Middle Eastern cuisine,” says President of INAA Restaurant Group Amirali Didarali. “It’s exciting to know that our award-winning Chicken Shawarma and other mouthwatering items have already created a loyal following, allowing us to open a second location in Texas with plans for more soon.”

McKinney’s new Naf Naf brings up to 25 jobs to the city, with additional positions planned for the brand’s Las Colinas location when it opens in early 2023. Naf Naf operates from 10:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, with a 10 p.m. close on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the restaurant is open from 10:45 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“After a successful launch of our first Texas location in Frisco, we’re looking forward to delivering an unforgettable experience to the McKinney community as well,” says Nico Nieto, Naf Naf’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We are proud to share our fresh and flavorful Middle Eastern food with more of Texas, especially in the DFW area.”

Naf Naf invites guests to customize entrées like a stuffed pita sandwich or create a bowl with base choices ranging from warm grains such as basmati rice and couscous to salad greens or even Middle Eastern spreads like hummus and Baba Ghanoush. Then, choose a protein, like the original plant-based protein – the crispy outside and tender inside falafel – or select from award-winning roasted Chicken Shawarma, Middle Eastern Steak or Crispy Chicken Schnitzel. From there, add any or all of Naf’s fresh toppings, including Sumac Onions, Purple Cabbage, Middle Eastern Pickles and Chopped Tomato Cucumber Salad. Finally, finish it off with any of Naf’s scratch-made signature sauces.