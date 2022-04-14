Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill Inks Deal in Wisconsin

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is “fanning the flame” of growth once again, this time throughout Wisconsin with the execution of a new multi-unit franchise deal.

Naf CEO Greg Willman announced today that the company signed an area development agreement with franchisee Danny Madanes and operating partner Dustin Gasper of Mama’s Restaurant Group, LLC to add seven locations throughout Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay to its rapidly growing pipeline of restaurants. The first of the new locations is slated to open in Madison in August 2022.

Madanes and team will also re-franchise Naf’s existing Wisconsin restaurant in Brookfield, ultimately resulting in eight total locations for the new group.

“We’re proud to grow Naf’s presence throughout Wisconsin,” Willman says. “Naf partners with strong, seasoned operators who share our ‘fan the flame’ philosophy and view being in the restaurant business as a calling. We look forward to Mama’s Restaurant Group breaking ground on several new restaurants in new markets and bringing more fresh Middle Eastern cuisine and warm hospitality to guests in Wisconsin.”

“Naf is an attractive, fast-growing brand that stands out in the crowded fast-casual marketplace,” Madanes says. “This concept puts quality food and adventure at the focus in an approachable, welcoming environment. Dustin and I can’t wait to bring this very special brand to hungry cities in Wisconsin.”