Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is kicking off an exciting new partnership with Chicago Fire FC as the team’s proud restaurant and catering sponsor.

This exciting collaboration will pair the fresh, bold flavors of Naf Naf’s authentic Middle Eastern cuisine and hospitality with the vibrant Chicago Fire experience, offering fans unique activations, exclusive game-day deals, and a commitment to fueling the Fire staff with delicious food all season long.

As part of the partnership, Naf Naf will have an enhanced visible presence at Soldier Field, as well as different fan-friendly activations and surprises throughout the season. Fans will be treated to Fire Saturdays, featuring exclusive offers on Naf Naf’s authentic middle eastern menu, which includes In-house baked pitas, Award-winning shawarma and all the toppings and sauces Fans know and love! Fire Fans will be able to find additional content and offers associated with the partnership by downloading the Naf Perks App.

Chicago Fire staff will enjoy a steady supply of Naf Naf’s flavorful dishes to keep them energized throughout the season at Soldier field and the Chicago Fire Offices. From fan engagement to delicious meals, this partnership promises to deliver unforgettable moments both on and off the field.

“We are beyond thrilled to take this historic step in Naf Naf’s journey,” said Greg Willman, Chairman and CEO of Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill. “At Naf Naf, we are all about bringing people together through food, and this partnership with Chicago Fire FC is the perfect opportunity to celebrate what we love—community, connection, and the joy of sharing a meal. The Fire’s passion for bringing people together mirrors our own values, and we can’t wait to share our delicious Middle Eastern flavors with fans, the team and staff, and the entire Chicago Fire family.”

“Partnering with Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is a thrilling new chapter for us,” said Chicago Fire FC Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Goyo Perez. “Their commitment to quality, community, and bringing people together aligns perfectly with the core values of our club. We look forward to seeing fans experience this exciting collaboration through Fire Saturdays and various activations throughout the season.”.