Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill Names Nico Nieto CMO

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill today announced Nico Nieto has joined the emerging brand as Chief Marketing Officer with a focus to grow and evolve the restaurant’s owned and third party channels, digital capabilities and customer acquisition, loyalty and retention initiatives.

An experienced marketing professional with over two decades of delivering strategic, brand-defining and business-improving results, Nieto will lead data-driven advertising, loyalty and promotional programs to increase revenue and optimize budget and resources.

“I’m incredibly proud to join Naf Naf Grill and be part of building this brand across the country,” Nieto says. “It’s such an exciting time in the world of food, powered by experiences and flavors that break stereotypes and bring people together. Naf sits right at the heart of those conversations in every community where we operate.”

Nieto gained experience from working with multiple Top 100 Fortune Brands. He amassed a diverse portfolio that includes McDonald’s, Capital One and Volvo, each time utilizing strategic campaigns that mix science and heart that led to sustained business results.

“We’re looking to take the next step in our brand’s growth with an eye towards data-driven decisions and an increased focus on our customer experience,” says Naf CEO and Chairman Greg Willman. “Nico has a track record of doing exactly that! He is the person that will help drive Naf Naf to the next level. His expertise and his excitement for our brand is infectious.”

Naf is currently expanding nationwide, adding 7 locations – including three in new markets – in the first half of 2022, with another four projected by the end of the year. Based in Chicago, the emerging brand has 35 locations currently with plans to add another 15 by the end of 2023.