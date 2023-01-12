Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill to Open in Schererville, Indiana

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is inviting the Schererville community to come gather around the grill for its official grand opening celebration on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Located at 79 US Hwy. 41 in the Shops on Main, the Middle Eastern Grill is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 18 with special guests from the Schererville Chamber of Commerce and members of the city council. From the crispy falafel to the pillowy and fresh pita, Nafers will want to arrive early for this grand celebration because the first 50 guests in line will eat for free!

“We’re so excited to officially welcome in the community for our grand opening and celebrate Middle Eastern food and culture,” says Owner and Operator Kam Patel. “We can’t wait for everyone to discover, delight and share Naf Naf’s authentic handmade dishes with family and friends as we celebrate our big debut in Schererville!”

The new Naf Naf will be open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. It marks the first location in Schererville and the third in Indiana with plans to have over 40 locations systemwide by the end of 2023.

“Naf is continuing to fan its flame in new areas nationwide and we can’t wait to provide more seats at our table this year,” says CEO Greg Willman. “We look forward to creating a unique dining experience filled with Middle Eastern flavors and flare to more communities across the country as the year goes on.”

Naf Naf invites guests to customize entrées like a stuffed pita sandwich or create a bowl with base choices ranging from warm grains such as basmati rice and couscous to salad greens or even Middle Eastern spreads like hummus and Baba Ghanoush. Then, choose a protein, like the original plant-based protein – the crispy outside and tender inside falafel – or select from award-winning roasted Chicken Shawarma, Middle Eastern Steak or Crispy Chicken Schnitzel. From there, add any or all of Naf’s fresh toppings, including Sumac Onions, Purple Cabbage, Middle Eastern Pickles and Chopped Tomato Cucumber Salad. Finally, finish it off with any of Naf’s scratch-made signature sauces.