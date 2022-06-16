Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill to Open in Texas

Naf Naf is continuing to “fan the flame” of growth as the rapidly growing brand prepares to introduce its fresh Middle Eastern cuisine to the Lone Star State.

Located at 1525 US 380 in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, Naf Naf is set to open on July 12, closely followed by openings in McKinney and Las Colinas, Texas. In preparation for its Frisco debut, Naf is currently hiring 25 team members for front of house positions. Interested candidates can apply online at: nafnafgrill.com/careers/apply-now/.

Naf Naf invites guests to customize entrées like a stuffed pita sandwich or create a bowl with base choices ranging from warm grains such as basmati rice and couscous to salad greens or even Middle Eastern spreads like hummus and Baba Ghanoush. Then, choose a protein, like the original plant-based protein – the crispy outside and tender inside falafel – or select from award-winning roasted Chicken Shawarma, Middle Eastern Steak or Crispy Chicken Schnitzel. From there, add any or all of Naf’s fresh toppings, including Sumac Onions, Purple Cabbage, Middle Eastern Pickles and Chopped Tomato Cucumber Salad. Finally, finish it with any of Naf’s scratch-made signature sauces.

Texas’ first three Naf Naf Grills will be opened by INAA Restaurant, LLC. The company is led by President Amirali Didarali, a successful entrepreneur and self-professed “foodie.” Didarali, along with his partners, recognize the importance of the hospitality industry to the communities it serves. They are now actively investing in restaurant franchise opportunities to live their passion for food and breathe much needed life back into the industry post-Covid. Along with Didarali, INAA’s Operating Partner is Aamir Rajan. Rajan is a Chipotle veteran and seasoned operator. He also firmly believes in the potential of Naf Naf after experiencing the brand’s quality Middle Eastern food and welcoming atmosphere in his hometown of Chicago.

“Thanks to my background with Chipotle, I know the hallmarks of a great brand and I’m able to spot one that’s worth investing in,” Rajan says. “I fell in love with Naf in Chicago and saw how much potential the brand has, so I wanted to bring its fresh and flavorful food to Texas. DFW is a hub for great restaurants, but Naf offers a culinary experience unlike any other, which will make it a standout brand in Frisco.”

This opening marks the first Naf in Texas and 35th systemwide.