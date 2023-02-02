Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill Preps for Opening in Fort Mill, South Carolina

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is inviting the Fort Mill community to come gather around the grill for its official grand opening celebration on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Located at 816 Brayden Pkwy., off Hwy. 160 and near the I-77 intersection, the Middle Eastern Grill is hosting an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 9 with special guests from the Fort Mill Chamber of Commerce and members of the city council.

From the crispy falafel to the pillowy and fresh pita, Nafers will want to arrive early for this grand celebration because the first 50 guests in line will eat for free. Winners start being selected at 11 a.m. so don’t lose your spot in line!

“We couldn’t be more excited to officially celebrate our big debut in South Carolina,” says Owner and Operator Neel Patel. “We’re extremely thankful for all the support we have received from the Fort Mill community since we soft opened in November and we look forward to fanning the flame with local Nafers at the grand opening!”

The new Naf Naf is open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. It marks the first location in Fort Mill and first in South Carolina with plans to have over 40 locations systemwide by the end of 2023.

“Neel has led such a successful debut for our expansion into the Carolinas,” says CEO Greg William. “With our passion for creating unique dining experiences filled with Middle Eastern flavors paired with Neel’s expertise, we can’t wait to see what the future holds for Naf in this area."